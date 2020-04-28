AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4
Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard says the government needs to provide a detailed breakdown of what applies at each of the five stages.
The current lockdown regulations state that only vehicles used for essential services can be repaired.
An essential services worker has told CapeTalk that he could not find a service centre that was operating during this time.
It appears that 'emergency motor repairs' will be allowed under level 4 of the lockdown but it seems that general repairs and servicing will not be allowed.
Beard says the government needs to provide more clarity on what constitutes an 'emergency motor repair', particularly when it comes to tyre and wheel maintenance.
He says many service centres and repair shops will remain reluctant to provide help to clients that aren't essential workers amid the confusion.
He advises that the general public do their research and call beforehand to find out what places are operating.
People providing essential services obviously need to be mobile. They need to have their vehicles in good condition to get to wherever they need to be.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
There have been some people providing services on a limited basis.. it requires research to find out who's open, what services they provide, and if you can bring your car to them.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
What's required now is to phone ahead, do a little bit of research before you actually get in your vehicle, and take it somewhere. Make sure that where you are taking it to will be able to help you.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
A lot of companies are extremely cautious of providing a service to somebody who is not an essential worker.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
There needs to be a huge amount of clarity... we need to drill down and there needs to be a lot more detail.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
Las Paletas ice cream co. thanks Cape Town for lockdown support
All the online sales are going towards staff salries as directors forgo pay, says Las Palesa director Jason Sandell.Read More
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides
Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it.Read More
Shawarma Express saves its employees’ jobs with nimble 'survival technique'
The small company now delivers raw ingredients (pita, wraps, meat, hummus, tahini) to people wanting to make shawarmas at home.Read More
When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier
WC Premier Alan Winde on moving down to Level 4 lockdown and the province's plans to accommodate more Covid-19 patients.Read More
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance
SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy
The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries.Read More
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID
The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19.Read More
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only
The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only.Read More
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond
Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done.Read More
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels '
Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides
Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it.Read More
Good job, Cape Town! Still using far less water than before Day Zero was a thing
“Domestic use is increasing, but it’s still half of what we used in the old days,” says UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston.Read More
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!
After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.Read More
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only
The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only.Read More
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown
CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockdown.Read More
Win Seychelles dream holiday with CapeTalk - Tune in from Tues 28 March to enter
When it’s all systems go CapeTalk wants to send a listener and 3 friends or family on an 8-night island escape worth R160 000.Read More
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19
The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake news.Read More
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home
There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque.Read More
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown
Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis.Read More