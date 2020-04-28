Streaming issues? Report here
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4

28 April 2020 11:10 AM
by
Tags:
Automobile Association
AA
dealership
Layton Beard
Lockdown
Level 4 lockdown
repair shop
motor repair centre
tyre and wheel maintenance
flat tyre
There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters level 4.

Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard says the government needs to provide a detailed breakdown of what applies at each of the five stages.

The current lockdown regulations state that only vehicles used for essential services can be repaired.

An essential services worker has told CapeTalk that he could not find a service centre that was operating during this time.

It appears that 'emergency motor repairs' will be allowed under level 4 of the lockdown but it seems that general repairs and servicing will not be allowed.

Beard says the government needs to provide more clarity on what constitutes an 'emergency motor repair', particularly when it comes to tyre and wheel maintenance.

He says many service centres and repair shops will remain reluctant to provide help to clients that aren't essential workers amid the confusion.

He advises that the general public do their research and call beforehand to find out what places are operating.

People providing essential services obviously need to be mobile. They need to have their vehicles in good condition to get to wherever they need to be.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

There have been some people providing services on a limited basis.. it requires research to find out who's open, what services they provide, and if you can bring your car to them.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

What's required now is to phone ahead, do a little bit of research before you actually get in your vehicle, and take it somewhere. Make sure that where you are taking it to will be able to help you.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

A lot of companies are extremely cautious of providing a service to somebody who is not an essential worker.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

There needs to be a huge amount of clarity... we need to drill down and there needs to be a lot more detail.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
28 April 2020 9:34 AM

