Cost of basic food staples soar by 7.8% since March

The cost of a basic food basket has spiked by a considerable R 252.75 since the beginning of March.

That's according to figures calculated by The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PEJDG).

Its latest report based on data as at 23 April shows that a basket of staples including foods such as rice, cooking oil, cake flour and onions has gone up by nearly 8% since 2 March.

Researchers collected food prices in Pietermaritzburg supermarkets which target the low-income market.

The foods in the basket are in volumes for a household size of 7, the average size of a low-income household in Pietermartizburg.

These are really basic, core, staple foods that people need to buy for their families. Julie Smith, Group researcher - The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

There've been massive price increases since the start of lockdown. Julie Smith, Group researcher - The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

The prices over the past two months the basket has increased by 7.8% Julie Smith, Group researcher - The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

This is R3 473, that's more than the national minimum wage. Julie Smith, Group researcher - The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

It's important we keep a lens on these types of supermarket because this is where the majority of people shop. Julie Smith, Group researcher - The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group

