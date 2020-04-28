Death knell still ringing for SAA
Five months into the business rescue process at South African Airways (SAA) and it seems there is still no definitive answer on what the future holds for the beleaguered airline.
Earlier this month Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan rejected the business rescue practitioners’ request for a further R10 billion signalling what many thought was the end of the runway for SAA.
But an agreement reached between Gordhan's department and the airline at the weekend now seeks to transform SAA into a “national asset which is internationally competitive, viable, sustainable and profitable”.
Realistically, what are the chances?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to financial journalist Ray Mahlaka.
The problem here is you've got the government, which is the sole shareholder, you've got the rescue practitioners and trade unions which all have their own conflicting ideas of how SAA will be restructured.Ray Mahlaka, Financial journalist
A week ago, business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana issued unions and management notices to terminate the contracts of all staff at the airline.
But Gordhan has given staff an extra week to decide whether or not to sign the proposed retrenchment agreement.
Pravin Gordhan wants unions and workers to contribute their ideas as to how SAA can be rescued and prevent a worst-case scenario of liquidation.Ray Mahlaka, Financial journalist
This process cannot go on forever.Ray Mahlaka, Financial journalist
RELATED: End of the runway for SAA as government says no to further bailout
Listen to the full interview below:
