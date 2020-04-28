Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business

It's one of many small businesses in the Western Cape that needs support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

You can help WAZA and other local stores and restaurants by purchasing a voucher from Dineplan that you can redeem later.

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

READ MORE: Save your Faves with vouchers from Dineplan

WAZA started as an online store in 2015. Three weeks before the lockdown started in March, the business opened its first physical store in Loop Street, Cape Town called WAZA Japan Labo.

Co-founder Botha Kruger says the store functions and as a retail space as well as space for Japanese themed events and workshops. However, it has been closed for longer than it has been opened.

You can buy a WAZA voucher for any amount and convert it into a purchase of the voucher value, plus an extra 20%.

A R500 voucher means you can spend R600 in-store when WAZA reopens. Click here to buy a voucher.

You can also support the WAZA online store. They are permitted to deliver food ingredients during the lockdown.

We deal a lot with families and small businesses in Japan. I've always enjoyed the idea of trade between different cultures. Botha Kruger, Co-founder - WAZA

The idea with WAZA Japan Labo is to give people with a passion or interest in Japan a place where they can come read books about Japan, shop Japanese products, have some green tea and food as well. We also provide travel advice, if travel ever happens again, for people wanting to go to Japan. Botha Kruger, Co-founder - WAZA

WAZA was formed in 2015. My wife and I have a big passion for Japan. Botha Kruger, Co-founder - WAZA

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile small businesses that could use your support.

If you’re a small business that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help: