Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Invitation to "lay-bye" theatre tickets and support out-of-work actors during the Caronavirus pandemic MG
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
Today at 20:25
Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change. More people have been interacting, socialising online during lockdown. What are we talking about? How many South Africans have access to social media? Does it even matter? 20:45 - Centre for Analytics and B
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
Clinical trial in CT to test whether BCG vaccine protects against Covid-19 virus A new clinical study will determine if the TB vaccine reduces the probability of Covid-19 infection and the severity of the sympto... 28 April 2020 4:53 PM
[LISTEN] The truth about C-19 deaths and ventilators Professor Guy Richards at Wits University explains the who, what, when, and whys of using ventilators for Covid-19 patients. 28 April 2020 3:20 PM
View all Local
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
View all Politics
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
View all Business
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business

28 April 2020 12:28 PM
by
Tags:
small business
Dineplan
WAZA
WAZA Japan Labo
Save Your Faves
Dineplan voucher
WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients.

It's one of many small businesses in the Western Cape that needs support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

You can help WAZA and other local stores and restaurants by purchasing a voucher from Dineplan that you can redeem later.

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

READ MORE: Save your Faves with vouchers from Dineplan

WAZA started as an online store in 2015. Three weeks before the lockdown started in March, the business opened its first physical store in Loop Street, Cape Town called WAZA Japan Labo.

Co-founder Botha Kruger says the store functions and as a retail space as well as space for Japanese themed events and workshops. However, it has been closed for longer than it has been opened.

You can buy a WAZA voucher for any amount and convert it into a purchase of the voucher value, plus an extra 20%.

A R500 voucher means you can spend R600 in-store when WAZA reopens. Click here to buy a voucher.

You can also support the WAZA online store. They are permitted to deliver food ingredients during the lockdown.

We deal a lot with families and small businesses in Japan. I've always enjoyed the idea of trade between different cultures.

Botha Kruger, Co-founder - WAZA

The idea with WAZA Japan Labo is to give people with a passion or interest in Japan a place where they can come read books about Japan, shop Japanese products, have some green tea and food as well. We also provide travel advice, if travel ever happens again, for people wanting to go to Japan.

Botha Kruger, Co-founder - WAZA

WAZA was formed in 2015. My wife and I have a big passion for Japan.

Botha Kruger, Co-founder - WAZA

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile small businesses that could use your support.

If you’re a small business that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


28 April 2020 12:28 PM
by
Tags:
small business
Dineplan
WAZA
WAZA Japan Labo
Save Your Faves
Dineplan voucher

Recommended

More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after lockdown

Grub & Vine Dineplan

Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides

27 April 2020 12:29 PM

Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beefcakes-restaurant-cape-town-save-your-favesjpg

Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown

24 April 2020 1:01 PM

CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Winde questions accuracy of Covid-19 stats in other provinces

Local

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

EWN Highlights

32 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Western Cape correctional facilities

28 April 2020 5:26 PM

WC tertiary institutions implement e-learning to save academic year

28 April 2020 4:52 PM

Tourism dept erred in applying BBBEE Act, AfriForum tells court

28 April 2020 3:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA