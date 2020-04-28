Winde questions accuracy of Covid-19 stats in other provinces

As of Monday evening, there are more than 1,600 confirmed cases in the province and 33 Covid-19 deaths.

The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa.

It also has the most infections, becoming what some would call the 'epicentre' of the virus in the country.

Premier Winde says that local health officials are testing and tracing at a scale higher than any other province.

That is why the Western Cape has a Covid-19 positive test rate of 5.4% compared to the national positive test rate of 3.1%, he says.

The Premier warns that Covid-19 figures need to be questioned in other provinces where less is being done to track down potential cases.

Winde says it's not possible that Limpopo has tested and screened over a million people as the province claims.

He also wonders how Gauteng's death toll has remained the same for several weeks.

"I look at some of the numbers and I ask myself questions", Winde tells Clement Manyathela.

We've definitely got a much higher positive test rate than the rest of the country... We are tracking and tracing at a higher level. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

When they pick up a case in other provinces, do they go in and find out if there are any other cases where that person lives or works? Cause that's what we [the Western Cape Government] do. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We are very strict with that [contact tracing], and I don't think that's happening in other provinces. So are the numbers measuring like for like? I don't think so. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I am doing what we are doing in our province because we want to get ahead of the curve so that we can put sufficient beds in place. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It's about testing, testing, and testing. That's how you get to understand the movement of the virus and where it's contracted so you can slow it down or allow it to increase. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says the Western Cape government has welcomed 13 Cuban doctors who have arrived to support the health response in the province, in addition to more 1,200 volunteer healthcare workers.

Listen to the Premier on The Midday Report: