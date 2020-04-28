[LISTEN] Should group worship be permitted under lockdown?

Judgment is expected this week in the case of several Muslim worshippers who claim their constitutional rights are being denied by lockdown regulations banning public gatherings.

They say the provisions of the Disaster Management Act impinge on their rights contained within the Constitution.

Attorney Zehir Omar represents the group and joined The Midday Report on Tuesday to explain the fundamentals of the case.

My clients refer to the provisions of the Constitution protecting their right to worship. Zehir Omar, attorney

My clients are asking the court to direct government to allow a maximum of four people, in congregation, in a mosque. Zehir Omar, attorney

In terms of the Disaster Management Act, the minister may only make regulations that regulate movement. The minister does not have the power to make regulations to suspend or deny rights in the bill of rights. Zehir Omar, attorney

Last week 17 men who gathered in a mosque in Mpumalanga were arrested for going against the Disaster Management Act.

The people of South Africa believe deep in their hearts...they want to appeal to God's help in a group. Zehir Omar, attorney

