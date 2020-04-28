[LISTEN] Should group worship be permitted under lockdown?
Judgment is expected this week in the case of several Muslim worshippers who claim their constitutional rights are being denied by lockdown regulations banning public gatherings.
They say the provisions of the Disaster Management Act impinge on their rights contained within the Constitution.
Attorney Zehir Omar represents the group and joined The Midday Report on Tuesday to explain the fundamentals of the case.
My clients refer to the provisions of the Constitution protecting their right to worship.Zehir Omar, attorney
My clients are asking the court to direct government to allow a maximum of four people, in congregation, in a mosque.Zehir Omar, attorney
In terms of the Disaster Management Act, the minister may only make regulations that regulate movement. The minister does not have the power to make regulations to suspend or deny rights in the bill of rights.Zehir Omar, attorney
Last week 17 men who gathered in a mosque in Mpumalanga were arrested for going against the Disaster Management Act.
The people of South Africa believe deep in their hearts...they want to appeal to God's help in a group.Zehir Omar, attorney
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry
More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May.Read More
Clinical trial in CT to test whether BCG vaccine protects against Covid-19 virus
A new clinical study will determine if the TB vaccine reduces the probability of Covid-19 infection and the severity of the symptoms.Read More
[LISTEN] The truth about C-19 deaths and ventilators
Professor Guy Richards at Wits University explains the who, what, when, and whys of using ventilators for Covid-19 patients.Read More
WC remains 'epicentre' of SA C-19 pandemic, so why are we moving to Level 4?
As the country prepares to move to Level 4 lockdown regulations on Friday, the positive test results in the WC keep on rising.Read More
Winde questions accuracy of Covid-19 stats in other provinces
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's crucial to interrogate the numbers linked to Covid-19 testing and infections in each province.Read More
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business
WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients.Read More
Death knell still ringing for SAA
Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline.Read More
Las Paletas ice cream co. thanks Cape Town for lockdown support
All the online sales are going towards staff salaries as directors forgo pay, says director Jason Sandell.Read More
Cost of basic food staples soar by 7.8% since March
Researchers collected food prices in 5 supermarkets which target the low-income market in Pietermaritzburg. Here are the results.Read More
[WATCH] Biggest virtual rendition of anthem for Freedom Day #AnthemChallengeRSA
More than a thousand South Africans perform the largest-ever virtual rendition of the national anthem while in lockdown.Read More