Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO

Business Day has reported that the embattled Land Bank defaulted on some of its obligations last week is demanding the return of all its money, says Clement Manyathela.

This follows on from Moody's downgrading the bank to junk status.

The Land Bank is the largest credit provider for South African farmers.

Manyathela talks to Omri van Zyl, the CEO at Agri SA about the impact on farming.

I think the first issue with regard to the Land Bank is that government is the signatory on Land Bank bonds. So where the Land Bank defaults, government has to stand in for it. Omri van Zyl, CEO - Agri SA

The amount currently financed by the Land Bank is somewhere between R45 billion. It is a substantial amount. It finances farmers but also agribusinesses and a variety of other players in the agricultural value chain. Omri van Zyl, CEO - Agri SA

The impact of downgrading will mean the cost of capital will be more expensive as the lending risk is higher. Once the cost of capital is more expensive this gets passed on to farmers and agribusinesses which is obviously not sustainable in the current economic and Covid pandemic climate that we have. Omri van Zyl, CEO - Agri SA

We are already seeing a massive contraction in the economy and the food system is of concern. We need to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation. Omri van Zyl, CEO - Agri SA

If Treasury doesn't step in here we are going to be in even deeper trouble. Omri van Zyl, CEO - Agri SA

He says the minister has indicated there will be assistance from government and hopes that happens sooner rather than later.

