[LISTEN] The truth about C-19 deaths and ventilators
A total of 27 Covid-19 patients in South Africa are currently on ventilators in line with figures previously predicted by the Department of Health.
But, given the rather bleak figures on the use of ventilators in the treatment of patients in the US, what does this mean for the prognosis of patients here?
According to a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, around a quarter of coronavirus patients in New York who were put on ventilators died within the first few weeks of treatment.
Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University joined Pippa Hudson to explain when ventilators are used whether there is a link between their use and coronavirus deaths.
Any machine which delivers a breath is termed a mechanical ventilator.Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University
The reason why patients often will not get better [after being ventilated] is that on autopsy studies you see significant lung damage that has already occurred as a consequence of this inflammatory response.Professor Guy Richards, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care - Wits University
The mortality is not necessarily from the ventilator per se, the mortality is from the overwhelming nature of the inflammatory response.Professor Guy Richards | Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University
Listen to the full interview below:
