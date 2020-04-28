WC remains 'epicentre' of SA C-19 pandemic, so why are we moving to Level 4?
The Western Cape remains the country's epicentre of the coronavirus with 5.4% of people being tested testing positive for the disease.
Premier Alan Winde admits we're still only seeing a small fraction of the cases predicted in the coming weeks and months.
In South Africa, the tests to positives is 3.1% so we've got a much higher rate than the rest of the country.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
We are projecting that we will have about 80 000 infections in one week at the end of July beginning of August.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
On Thursday the Presidency confirmed that once the national lockdown had come to an end, restriction levels would be determined by province according to rates of infection.
It will influence us, but not in terms of whether the percentage is higher than another province or not.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
We need to know that lockdown has helped us get sufficient healthcare response...that's extra triage, extra testing space...and how many extra beds are we putting in place to deal with the virus as it gets to its peak.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Because Covid-19 confirmed case numbers & rates of infection differ across the country, alert levels will be determined at the provincial, and in some cases, the district level once the full nationwide lockdown ends. #COVID19 #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/yuPEOQNi1V— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 23, 2020
RELATED: Western Cape to overtake Gauteng and become SA's epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak
Listen to the full interview below:
