Clinical trial in CT to test whether BCG vaccine protects against Covid-19 virus

The trial, which is expected to start this week, will be conducted by the Bellville-based clinical research centre, TASK.

It will be led by Professor Andreas Diacon, TASK CEO and lecturer at Stellensbosch University.

It's believed that the BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guérin) shot could lessen the severity and impact of Covid-19 infection.

South Africa has used the BCG drug for many years, as a part of its extensive tuberculosis (TB) vaccination programme.

There is no conclusive evidence that the BCG vaccine protects people against infection with Covid-19 virus at this stage.

However, Prof Diacon says there are enough anectodal observations to test the theory through a clinical study.

At least 500 health workers in the Western Cape will participate in the trial, which will be mainly conducted from Tygerberg Hospital in Parow.

Diacon says the trial will test if the BCG vaccine influences the rate of infection or the severity of the infection.

He says some health care workers will be vaccinated with BCG and others will be given a placebo.

The health care workers, who face the greatest risk of Covid-19 exposure, will update researchers on whether or not they contract the virus.

If the vaccine is proven to protect against Covid-19, the study will recommend that all healthcare workers in the country be vaccinated.

The study that is based on the observation that polices that have [BCG] policies in place seem to do better on the overall Covid-19 statistics. Prof Andreas Diacon, Professor of Internal Medicine - Stellensbosch University

There's also other evidence from laboratory experiments and some basic science experiments that this BCG vaccine protects against more than just TB. Prof Andreas Diacon, Professor of Internal Medicine - Stellensbosch University

It seems plausible enough that it might protect us from severe Covid-19 disease that it should be tested, and this is what we have decided to do. Prof Andreas Diacon, Professor of Internal Medicine - Stellensbosch University

South Africa has always used BCG to vaccinate our babies. We know that it protects against very severe forms of tuberculosis in children. Prof Andreas Diacon, Professor of Internal Medicine - Stellensbosch University

