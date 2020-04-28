SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry

Hundreds of South Africa's best-loved authors and writers have put their names to a letter asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to open up the country's book trade under level 4 lockdown restrictions.

The signatories, including Zakes Mda, Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Nobel prizewinner JM Coetzee and Cape Talk's John Maytham and Sara-Jayne Makwala King ask that books be considered an 'essential service'.

From 1 May only educational books will be able to be delivered, threatening the future of the already vulnerable book industry in South Africa.

Author and journalist Mark Gevisser is one of the driving forces behind the petition:

The book industry even before Covid-19 was very vulnerable and with Covid-19 we really are at risk of losing it. If we lose it we'll never get it back. Mark Gevisser, author

What we're going to lose if we don't get it back is the feeding of the mind. Mark Gevisser, author

We don't see how anyone is being put at risk if books are able to be delivered in the same way that food is going to be delivered. Mark Gevisser, author

The petition is open until 8pm on Tuesday via www.pensouthafrica.co.za

