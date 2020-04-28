Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer

Beyer will share advice on how parents can manage their teens during the nationwide lockdown.

The discussion will take place on Wednesday 29 April at 2:10pm on Lunch with Pippa Hudson.

You can be part of our virtual studio audience by signing up on Zoom. You can register here or simply listen live on CapeTalk.

The discussion will also be live-streamed on the Exclusive Books Facebook page.

Beyer is a world-renowned parenting expert whose book How to Raise a Man helps mothers with a guide to understanding teenagers, and teenage boys in particular.

How to Raise a Man is available at all major South African bookstores and can also be ordered online.