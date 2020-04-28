Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate

The death rate and infection rate suggest that the country has experienced the Covid-19 epidemic very differently from other parts of the world.

In an article published on Daily Maverick, Dr Max Price explains the possible contributing factors to the SA's unique picture.

Dr Price, a medical doctor and former vice-chancellor at UCT, says SA is an outlier when comparing the country's cumulative number of deaths with its cumulative number of cases.

He explains that this could be due to a number of possible factors, including:

the median age of the population (50% of SA's population is below 27)

the predominance of cases in middle-class areas, so far

South Africa's sunny climate

possible immunity to severe Covid-19 infections caused by prior exposure to other infections

Dr Price says there are many hypotheses that still need to be tested to provide proven scientific evidence.

Something very interesting is going on with the death rate which we really don't understand. Dr Max Price, Former vice-chancellor - University of Cape Town

If you look at the proportion of the number of sick people that have died, South Africa is really an outlier with extremely low numbers. 1.1% of the cases. Dr Max Price, Former vice-chancellor - University of Cape Town

He says South Africa also has a relatively lower number of Covid-19 infections, attributed mostly to the early lockdown.

I think the best explanation for our lower infection rate is in fact the lockdown and initially the state of disaster. Dr Max Price, Former vice-chancellor - University of Cape Town

Countries vary in so many ways. Dr Max Price, Former vice-chancellor - University of Cape Town

Dr Price argues that the country's coronavirus numbers have to go up and spread through the population "in as controlled a way as possible".

Our wish should be to get as many of us immune as quickly as possible. Dr Max Price, Former vice-chancellor - University of Cape Town

Our aim should be to have the maximum number of people infected that we can possibly tolerate at any time, which is generally set at what capacity the health service can cope with. Dr Max Price, Former vice-chancellor - University of Cape Town

