Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

Latest Local
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
Death knell still ringing for SAA Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline. 28 April 2020 11:45 AM
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM
by
Tags:
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
US State Department
Ethiopian Airlines
Dianna Games
Africa at Work
cargo
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tewolde Gebremarium
Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

As the world shut its borders amid a once-in-a-century crisis, not a single airline in the world has been spared.

Some, however, are nimbler than others.

State-owned Ethiopian Airlines – the most (perhaps only) profitable airline in Africa – has announced huge losses so far this year.

However, true to form, it’s cleverly adapting to the new world in finds itself in and now moves cargo.

(Also, read: Why Ethiopian Airlines - not SAA - is Africa's biggest and best airline)

Last week it introduced a new route to Europe, focussing on cargo.

The airline has diversified revenue streams such as airport hotels.

It’s also considering pay cuts if the crisis lasts much longer.

The only way for Ethiopian Airlines is to expand or refocus its resources, energy, and time on businesses which are not affected by the coronavirus.

Tewolde Gebremarium, CEO - Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian executives reached out to the diplomatic community to offer further cargo services and highlight their ability to offer chartered/special flights.

US State Department

The airline is struggling, there’s no doubt about it.

However, it’s already starting to play an important role in the Continent’s response to Covid-19.

Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's largest airline in terms of passengers carried, destinations served, fleet size and revenue.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.

Games elaborated on Ethiopian Airlines' survival tactics.

Ethiopian Airlines is often compared to SAA…

Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Ethiopian Airlines seems to have a thinking management… They’re making a plan, although the hit is big…

Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


