What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains
Western Cape Government has embarked on a massive community testing and screening initiative in areas with a high risk for community transmission.
WCHD spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains other steps being taken to stop the further spread of Covid-19 and explains the difference between isolation and quarantine.
About 20,000 people have been screened and tested about 28,000 in the province since the first case was reported, he says.
National figures put the province's confirmed cases at 1, 870.
We have been able to isolate and treat them.Mark van der Heever, Spokesperson - WCHD
So what is the difference between quarantine and isolation?
Isolation is when you are actually infected, you are positive, you are a case.Mark van der Heever, Spokesperson - WCHD
For easier reference the 'i' in isolation equals infection.Mark van der Heever, Spokesperson - WCHD
Quarantine means that you are somebody that is suspected to be infected, that has come into close contact with a person who is confirmed to have tested positive - or somebody who is awaiting their test results.Mark van der Heever, Spokesperson - WCHD
Test results take anything from 2 to 48 hours, he adds.
In summary, isolation is for those who are infected and quarantine for those suspected of being infected.
We advise people to isolate themselves at home.Mark van der Heever, Spokesperson - WCHD
If a person is unable to isolate at home because of challenging circumstances such as living in high-density areas, isolation facilities are available.
Please communicate this with the health care worker.Mark van der Heever, Spokesperson - WCHD
Listen to the interview below:
