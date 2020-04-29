Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown

Prices for fresh produce during lockdown are illustrating the impact of changes in behaviour.

Pineapples are up, but potatoes and avos are down. What can supply and demand tell us about what's going on in SA?

CEO of the RSA Group, Jaco Oosthuizen, chats to Refilwe Moloto about what is going on.

In terms of the pineapple industry, even pre-Covid and pre-lockdown, we came through a very trying production period in terms of sunburn in December which affected production. Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO - RSA Group

This added to lockdown demand has hiked prices.

Normally pineapple prices would be between R60 -R80 for an 8kg box. But prices were already a lot firmer pre-lockdown because of the supply being stretched due to natural damage to the crop in the growing season. Then in lockdown, it really rocketed. Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO - RSA Group

He says pineapples are popular anyway as they are healthy and tasty.

But when an alternative use is found them then the demand will increase. And we are happy for the return to growers. We have fantastic growers in all areas. Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO - RSA Group

He says in all areas of produce South Africa has world-class producers and no shortages in any areas.

Our farmers are producing. Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO - RSA Group

He says prices will naturally increase and decrease subjet to demand and there is no interference.

Listen to the interview below: