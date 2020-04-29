[LISTEN] Boat company skipper describes Orca pod frollicking in False Bay

A pod of orca has been sighted in False Bay, foraging near Buffels Bay and has piqued great interest on the internet after up close and personal photos were published on the Simon's Town Boat Company's Facebook page over the weekend.

RELATED: [PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company, who was commissioned by a media company to go out and report on the sighting.

It is the only boat operator licensed for whale and dolphin watching in Simon’s Town.

He says Orca sightings do happen m.and he is passionate about the

We first started seeing Orcas back in 2009 when we saw them hunting dolphins, and since then I have been keeping records of sightings of killer whales along the South African coastline. Dave Hurwitz, Founder - Simon's Town Boat Company

It has actually been 260 reported sightings. and of those 48 of them have been in the False Bay area. Dave Hurwitz, Founder - Simon's Town Boat Company

I think we have such rich biodiversity and their favourite food sources - fish, dolphins and even sharks. Dave Hurwitz, Founder - Simon's Town Boat Company

They kill the sharks in a very specific way...ripping their throats open and extracting the liver. They only eat the liver. It is about a third of the body mass of a shark and is very nutrient-rich. Dave Hurwitz, Founder - Simon's Town Boat Company

He says there are two males known as Port and Starboard that specifically predate on sharks.

Listen to his description of the magnificent Orcas below: