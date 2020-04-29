'My worst nightmare is to wake up with tourism sector that looks like pre-1994'

Refilwe Moloto talks to Minister of Tourism Kubayi-Ngubane about measures to improve the payment of UIF relief to the industry as well as her reaction to the AfriForum and Solidarity court case against her regarding non-payment for companies that are not BBBEE complaint.

Regarding the UIF assistance paid to the industry so far she says there have been improvements.

We think we have managed to see quite a lot of drastic improvements in terms of that and the capacity that has been increased and continues to be increased to resolve that. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

She says government received initial feedback when the Cocvid-19 pandemic UIF payouts began.

Initial feedback was received that we were not making good progress, even within my own sector. So various mechanisms were put in place. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

Initially, the call centre was sitting at around 25 people. Right now Minister Nxesi has increased it to 400 people. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

She says Minister of Employment and Labour Nxesi has ensured that the UIF process is being fast-tracked.

She says the UIF relief applications can now be made through the Tourism Marketing South Africa (TBCSA) platform.

In the tourism sector, we had a conversation with the minister, and because TBCSA is an organisation in the sector that is well-known in the sector and has good relationships, it can have to and fro communication. So we made TBCSA the platform where people can submit their applications. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

Within a week people should receive feedback. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

Lobby group AfriForum and trade union movement Solidarity has made an urgent application in the Pretoria High Court, arguing the tourism minister made an error in law when applying the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Act to the Disaster Management Act.

We do believe it is a case we must defend. What they are challenging is that among other criteria we have one says you must be BBBEE compliant. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

In terms of the policies and law, ministers cannot wake up on their own and decide that I am not going to implement the laws. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

I am very, very firm about it. I am one mister that is saying that I am consciously going to make sure that I am never found to have been broke, I'm never going to be found to have violated the law or the policies of this country because I took an oath of office. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

She says the law states it is mandatory to apply BBBEE policies.

It is going to be one of the landmark cases because we have never had a disaster. Does it mean when you have a disaster that all other laws are suspended? Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

My worst nightmare is to wake up with a tourism sector that looks like pre-1994. That's my worst nightmare. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

As we know the sector is on its knees. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane - Tourism

Listen to the interview below: