Home
Local

Sadtu wants govt to resolve sanitation in schools before pupils, teachers return

29 April 2020 10:15 AM
Tags:
SADTU
Schools
School sanitation
COVID-19
The teachers union says the Basic Education Department must comply with a host of minimum requirements before schools can reopen.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says the government needs to urgently address issues of poor sanitation and overcrowded classrooms before chools reopen across the country.

The union's Xolani Fakude says the department must meet a number of preconditions before schools can be reopened, including:

  • schools must be thoroughly fumigated and disinfected
  • there must be a provision of proper sanitation, including running water
  • clear plans and protocols for social distancing measure in overcrowded classrooms
  • provision of protective gear for teachers and pupils

He says school management teams must be allowed to assess the department's implementation as well as the readiness of each school.

Fakude says the union supports a staggered approach to the reopening of schools, prioritising certain grades.

We are saying that there must also be a provision of proper sanitaion, which means that is then linked with water tankers and other logistical issues.

Xolani Fakude, Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union

The SA education system still has a number of historical challenges that are giving us an unequal picture... The department must make sure that all of those [concerns] are resolved first before we can go back to school.

Xolani Fakude, Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union

Educators and education workers are human beings as well...They are concerned about the kind of work conditions they'll be going in to immediately after the lockdown is lifted.

Xolani Fakude, Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union

On Monday, the education department postponed a briefing that was meant to outline school resumption plans.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) says that parents need to be reassured that it will be safe for pupils to go back to school.

Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz says that school buildings will have to sanitised and disinfected every day once schooling resumes.

Colditz and adds that learners will have to be screened daily and there will have to be protocols for identifying and reporting systematic pupils or staff.

He says it should take another two weeks before schools are ready to open their gates.

The safety and wellbeing of people, learners, and staff is the main concern, particularly for parents.

Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

The hygiene and sanitising packages must be provided to schools. Those have been promised by the department and the minister.

Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
