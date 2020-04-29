Cops on Covid-19 frontline forced to buy own protective gear claims union

Police chiefs are under fire from the South African Police Union (Sapu) who claim not enough is being done to protect their members from coronavirus.

Sapu says officers are being exposed to the virus while exercising their usual duties and now, in addition, while overseeing compliance of the lockdown regulations at roadblocks etc.

Sapu spokesperson Oscar Skommere says it has been a battle since the start of the national lockdown to ensure officers are provided with the appropriate PPE.

The gloves, the masks, the sanitizer...those resources were not available. Members had to purchase their own in order to be able to go out there are work. Oscar Skommere, National spokesperson - South African Police Union

The fumigation of the buildings and vehicles which are utilised by members on a daily basis...we don't have any confirmation as to how are they fumigating these. Oscar Skommere, National spokesperson - South African Police Union

Since the start of lockdown, five police stations in Cape Town have been forced to close their doors following outbreaks of the virus.

Our members are out there doing the dirty work...one of our members in KZN has succumbed to this virus. Oscar Skommere, National spokesperson - South African Police Union

On Tuesday the union requested an urgent meeting with police minister Bheki Cele to discuss their concerns.

