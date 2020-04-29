Cops on Covid-19 frontline forced to buy own protective gear claims union
Police chiefs are under fire from the South African Police Union (Sapu) who claim not enough is being done to protect their members from coronavirus.
Sapu says officers are being exposed to the virus while exercising their usual duties and now, in addition, while overseeing compliance of the lockdown regulations at roadblocks etc.
Sapu spokesperson Oscar Skommere says it has been a battle since the start of the national lockdown to ensure officers are provided with the appropriate PPE.
The gloves, the masks, the sanitizer...those resources were not available. Members had to purchase their own in order to be able to go out there are work.Oscar Skommere, National spokesperson - South African Police Union
The fumigation of the buildings and vehicles which are utilised by members on a daily basis...we don't have any confirmation as to how are they fumigating these.Oscar Skommere, National spokesperson - South African Police Union
Since the start of lockdown, five police stations in Cape Town have been forced to close their doors following outbreaks of the virus.
Our members are out there doing the dirty work...one of our members in KZN has succumbed to this virus.Oscar Skommere, National spokesperson - South African Police Union
On Tuesday the union requested an urgent meeting with police minister Bheki Cele to discuss their concerns.
You can listen to the full interview by clicking below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union
Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 7:30 pm] Govt to provide clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Bookmark this article – we’ll carry the live feed of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address right here.Read More
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital
The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province.Read More
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown
Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them through it.Read More
Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready
Teachers union Naptosa has rejected a proposed plan to reopen schools for learners in grades 7 and 12 next week.Read More
Dozens of SA doctors are waiting to be deployed says medical association
SAMA says despite assurances from the health minister on Tuesday, local medical interns are not being used to fill vacant posts.Read More
Over 300 people tested at Covid-19 drive thru testing centre in CPT
Disaster response NGO Gift of the Givers set up the drive-thru testing station in Belville four weeks ago.Read More
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town
The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes.Read More
'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins'
Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele explains the case against the company accused of price gouging during lockdown.Read More
Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says health experts expect the number of Covid-19 infections in the province to double in the next week or so.Read More