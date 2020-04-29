'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins'
Dis-Chem has been charged with price gouging during the lockdown and the Competition Commission is referring the case to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.
The Tribunal will hear the matter on 4 May and Dis-Chem is due to file answering papers on Wednesday.
Dis-Chem has denied the allegations.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembinkosi Bonakele of the Competition Commission about its decision to charge Dis-Chem for unfair price increases on hygienic essential goods such as face masks which took place after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In all fairness, with supply disruptions like we have seen with the kind of panic buying we saw, that it would push up prices in some instances, for example, if where this is purely imported inflation.Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
But we have also noticed that even if you strip out the increasing input costs, we still see a disturbing trend of price increases and profiteering in general. And we did warn major retailers pharmaceutical groups that we would be looking at this very closely of there were cost justifications.Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
He says price hikes due to cost justifications were not found in the case of Dis-Chem.
They increased the prices of masks in some cases on the same day. A consumer buys and then goes back two hours later and the price has been increased.Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
We saw price increases of 43 -45% and importantly we also looked at gross margins and saw those were also increasing. And we need an explanation for that.Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
Dis-Chem is due to file answering papers on Wednesday.
We are all eager to hear what they have to say about this.Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
Dis-Chem has agreed to cap the margins.Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission
Dis-Chem has denied the allegations and will be invited to respond on Breakfast with Refilwe as soon as possible.
Listen to the interview below:
