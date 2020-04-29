'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Universal Basic Income Grant: When nothing is affordable, we had better choose the best unaffordable solution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - director of the think-tank on Government and Public Policy
Today at 15:40
Big retail at the moment: closures, infections, hygiene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Police watchdog investigation of first lockdown death reveals deep flaws
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up
Today at 16:20
Sit down restaurants move towards take-away - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Tomlin
Today at 16:55
SOS NPO Brings Water Relief To Those In Need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at SOS NPO
Today at 17:05
Coronavirus: Why going without physical touch is so hard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Dunbar - Professor of Evolutionary Psychology Department of Experimental Psychology University of Oxford
Today at 17:20
Cuban doctors deployed to fight Covid-19 in SA - is the cost justified?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 17:46
Sleek new AI 'Mayflower' to cross Atlantic on 400th anniversary of Pilgrims' voyage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Goetz Linzenmeier - Chairman / Founder of ALUSHIP
Latest Local
Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says health experts expect the number of Covid-19 infections in the province to double in the next... 29 April 2020 11:27 AM
Cops on C-19 frontline forced to buy own protective gear claims union As it's confirmed that a Saps officer has died from coronavirus in KZN, Sapu says not enough is being done to protect its members. 29 April 2020 10:53 AM
Sadtu wants govt to resolve sanitation in schools before pupils, teachers return The teachers union says the Basic Education Department must comply with a host of minimum requirements before schools can reopen. 29 April 2020 10:15 AM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins' Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele explains the case against the company accused of price gouging during lockdown. 29 April 2020 11:33 AM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
View all Business
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins'

29 April 2020 11:33 AM
by
Tags:
Competition Commission
Dis-Chem
Price gouging
Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele explains the case against the company accused of price gouging during lockdown.

Dis-Chem has been charged with price gouging during the lockdown and the Competition Commission is referring the case to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

The Tribunal will hear the matter on 4 May and Dis-Chem is due to file answering papers on Wednesday.

Dis-Chem has denied the allegations.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembinkosi Bonakele of the Competition Commission about its decision to charge Dis-Chem for unfair price increases on hygienic essential goods such as face masks which took place after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In all fairness, with supply disruptions like we have seen with the kind of panic buying we saw, that it would push up prices in some instances, for example, if where this is purely imported inflation.

Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

But we have also noticed that even if you strip out the increasing input costs, we still see a disturbing trend of price increases and profiteering in general. And we did warn major retailers pharmaceutical groups that we would be looking at this very closely of there were cost justifications.

Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

He says price hikes due to cost justifications were not found in the case of Dis-Chem.

They increased the prices of masks in some cases on the same day. A consumer buys and then goes back two hours later and the price has been increased.

Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

We saw price increases of 43 -45% and importantly we also looked at gross margins and saw those were also increasing. And we need an explanation for that.

Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

Dis-Chem is due to file answering papers on Wednesday.

We are all eager to hear what they have to say about this.

Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

Dis-Chem has agreed to cap the margins.

Thembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - Competition Commission

Dis-Chem has denied the allegations and will be invited to respond on Breakfast with Refilwe as soon as possible.

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Over 300 people tested at C-19 drive thru testing centre in CPT

29 April 2020 12:14 PM

Disaster response NGO Gift of the Givers set up the drive-thru testing station in Belville four weeks ago.

some-thyme-prodctsjpg

Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town

29 April 2020 11:43 AM

The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes.

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

29 April 2020 11:27 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says health experts expect the number of Covid-19 infections in the province to double in the next week or so.

chines-school-children-social-distancing-hatspng

[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class

29 April 2020 10:56 AM

The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course.

Western Cape officers confiscate alcohol during lockdown

Cops on C-19 frontline forced to buy own protective gear claims union

29 April 2020 10:53 AM

As it's confirmed that a Saps officer has died from coronavirus in KZN, Sapu says not enough is being done to protect its members.

school-hallway-pexels-photojpeg

Sadtu wants govt to resolve sanitation in schools before pupils, teachers return

29 April 2020 10:15 AM

The teachers union says the Basic Education Department must comply with a host of minimum requirements before schools can reopen.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

'My worst nightmare is to wake up with tourism sector that looks like pre-1994'

29 April 2020 8:53 AM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says they will defend the case against AfriForum and Solidarity about BBBEE compliance.

pineapples 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown

29 April 2020 7:37 AM

RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand.

Quarantine covid-19 coronavirus 123rflocal 123rf

What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains

29 April 2020 7:13 AM

Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province.

Coronavirus

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 35 with 1,778 confirmed cases

28 April 2020 7:48 PM

The province has recorded 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 33 to 35.

'My worst nightmare is to wake up with tourism sector that looks like pre-1994'

Business Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Edcon to file for voluntary business rescue after losing R2bn in sales

29 April 2020 11:53 AM

eThekwini to move to Level 4 lockdown with rest of SA, says Zikala

29 April 2020 11:32 AM

Mkhize: Data shows lockdown has achieved its main function

29 April 2020 10:47 AM

