Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

On Tuesday, the province reported 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries and 35 deaths.

Premier Winde says the numbers will get worse, despite the best efforts to contain the Covid-19 virus.

The important thing is to be prepared for the worst, he says.

The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province.

Updated projections suggest that the province will see its infections peak at the end of July, instead of early August as initially reported.

Winde says retail outlets, police stations and clinics remain the main points of transmission.

He adds that infections are increasing in densely populated areas where physical distancing and hygiene practices are "more difficult".

The more densely populated areas in the province, that's where your infections will grow. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We find a positive [case] and we search for anybody who has come into contact with that positive [case] and we're picking up so many positives then because the virus spreads through contact. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Our epidemiologists are saying that our numbers are going to double in the next 8 days... This thing grows exponentially. Our job is to try slow that exponential growth. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We are just preparing for that peak, the peak is going to come, no matter what we do. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde discussed several issues, including the Covid-19 health response, the impact on the provincial economy, and food relief efforts.

Listen to the Premier's regular update on Today with Kieno Kammies: