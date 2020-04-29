[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class

With South Africa's school reopening currently under discussion, this may be something to make when your little ones return to class.

The South China Morning Post posted a sweet video of school children who had returned to class sporting adorable homemade 'social distancing' hats made out of wooden sticks, cardboard, and balloons.

Children have been asked to make the hats -helped of course by their parents - to ensure they keep a distance from one another as the lockdown was lifted schools reopened.

Watch the video below: