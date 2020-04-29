Over 300 people tested at Covid-19 drive thru testing centre in CPT

A drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre set up in Cape Town by Gift of the Givers four weeks ago has tested over 300 patients.

The centre has been set up by the aid charity in Belville at the Parc du Cap building in Belville just off Durban Road.

Coordinator Dr Naeem Kathrada says they've modelled the testing centre on one previously set up at Wits University in Johannesburg.

Once you come in we hand sanitize you and give you a mask if you are not wearing one. Dr Naeem Kathrada, Coordinator - Gift of The Givers

You drive up to a station to a medical doctor who will do the actual swabbing. Dr Naeem Kathrada, Coordinator - Gift of The Givers

In order to be considered for testing, patients are required to first speak to their own GP for an assessment.

Once the doctor has done that, even if its a telephone consult, they can then call the Gift of the Givers hotline on 0800 786 911. Dr Naeem Kathrada, Coordinator - Gift of The Givers

The tests cost R750.

If it is a positive test it would be covered by the medical aid. Dr Naeem Kathrada, Coordinator - Gift of The Givers

Listen to the full interview below: