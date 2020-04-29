Over 300 people tested at Covid-19 drive thru testing centre in CPT
A drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre set up in Cape Town by Gift of the Givers four weeks ago has tested over 300 patients.
The centre has been set up by the aid charity in Belville at the Parc du Cap building in Belville just off Durban Road.
Coordinator Dr Naeem Kathrada says they've modelled the testing centre on one previously set up at Wits University in Johannesburg.
Once you come in we hand sanitize you and give you a mask if you are not wearing one.Dr Naeem Kathrada, Coordinator - Gift of The Givers
You drive up to a station to a medical doctor who will do the actual swabbing.Dr Naeem Kathrada, Coordinator - Gift of The Givers
In order to be considered for testing, patients are required to first speak to their own GP for an assessment.
Once the doctor has done that, even if its a telephone consult, they can then call the Gift of the Givers hotline on 0800 786 911.Dr Naeem Kathrada, Coordinator - Gift of The Givers
The tests cost R750.
If it is a positive test it would be covered by the medical aid.Dr Naeem Kathrada, Coordinator - Gift of The Givers
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union
Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 7:30 pm] Govt to provide clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Bookmark this article – we’ll carry the live feed of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address right here.Read More
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital
The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province.Read More
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown
Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them through it.Read More
Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready
Teachers union Naptosa has rejected a proposed plan to reopen schools for learners in grades 7 and 12 next week.Read More
Dozens of SA doctors are waiting to be deployed says medical association
SAMA says despite assurances from the health minister on Tuesday, local medical interns are not being used to fill vacant posts.Read More
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town
The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes.Read More
'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins'
Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele explains the case against the company accused of price gouging during lockdown.Read More
Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says health experts expect the number of Covid-19 infections in the province to double in the next week or so.Read More
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class
The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course.Read More