Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Some Thyme and chats to owner Yoram Segall, a small business that has grown over 25 years and supplies fresh produce and other food products mostly to hotels and restaurants.

He says he had to think quickly and rebuild his business overnight. But today he has managed to save the jobs of all his dedicated staff and is delivering to households and not hotels.

Overnight we found ourselves shut down with no business and very big expenses and over 40 staff members. Yoram Segall, Owner - Some Thyme

We decided to shift to do home delivery which is a completely different field. We had a lot of hiccoughs but clients were very patient. We have a wonderful staff and everybody pulled 100% and it is going well. Yoram Segall, Owner - Some Thyme

With home delivery, you are delivering to different addresses all the time which technically is time-consuming. But we are managing. Yoram Segall, Owner - Some Thyme

They have implemented two shifts to keep staff safe, he says.

Images: Courtesy of Some Thyme Facebook page