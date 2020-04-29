Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again

You can help La Parada and other local stores and restaurants by purchasing a voucher from Dineplan that you can redeem later.

When you buy a voucher, 10% of the amount will go towards a staff relief fund to help pay 1,500 employees in the La Parada group.

As an incentive, customers will receive an additional 50% in value for all purchases made, explains marketing boss Tristan Werner.

For example, when you buy a voucher of R500, it will be worth R750 when redeemed at a restaurant. Click here to buy a voucher.

You can also support La Parada by placing a delivery order when the level 4 lockdown restrictions come into effect.

As with many industries, it's a super tough time for restaurants of all shapes and sizes. Tristan Werner, Head of Marketing - La Parada Tapas Bars and restaurants

We want to make sure that our restaurants are hopefully busy after the lockdown. Tristan Werner, Head of Marketing - La Parada Tapas Bars and restaurants

With the voucher, you get 50% extra value, so if you buy a R200 voucher, we will give you R300 when you come into the store. Tristan Werner, Head of Marketing - La Parada Tapas Bars and restaurants

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

