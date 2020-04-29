Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Cuban doctors deployed to fight Covid-19 in SA - is the cost justified?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 17:46
Sleek new AI 'Mayflower' to cross Atlantic on 400th anniversary of Pilgrims' voyage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Goetz Linzenmeier - Chairman / Founder of ALUSHIP
Today at 20:10
News focus: BASIC EDUCATION DEPT SETS 6 MAY AS TENTATIVE RETURN DATE FOR SCHOOLS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 20:25
We’re thinking a lot about life nowadays. Guilt can creep in. Have we prepared our families enough? What if I exposed my family member to Coronavirus? How do we deal with guilt during this time. Guilt/ Trauma counsellor.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Talya Ressel
No Items to show
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again

29 April 2020 12:21 PM
by
Tags:
Dineplan
la parada
#SaveYourFaves
Save Your Faves
Dineplan voucher
La Parada voucher
La Parada restaurant
La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

You can help La Parada and other local stores and restaurants by purchasing a voucher from Dineplan that you can redeem later.

When you buy a voucher, 10% of the amount will go towards a staff relief fund to help pay 1,500 employees in the La Parada group.

As an incentive, customers will receive an additional 50% in value for all purchases made, explains marketing boss Tristan Werner.

For example, when you buy a voucher of R500, it will be worth R750 when redeemed at a restaurant. Click here to buy a voucher.

You can also support La Parada by placing a delivery order when the level 4 lockdown restrictions come into effect.

As with many industries, it's a super tough time for restaurants of all shapes and sizes.

Tristan Werner, Head of  Marketing - La Parada Tapas Bars and restaurants

We want to make sure that our restaurants are hopefully busy after the lockdown.

Tristan Werner, Head of  Marketing - La Parada Tapas Bars and restaurants

With the voucher, you get 50% extra value, so if you buy a R200 voucher, we will give you R300 when you come into the store.

Tristan Werner, Head of  Marketing - La Parada Tapas Bars and restaurants

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help La Parada stay open:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


