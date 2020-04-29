Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready
On Wednesday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) briefed Parliament’s education committees on plans to get schools functioning again.
The department's Director-General, Mathanzima Mweli, told Parliamentarians that the aim was to start on 6 May, with the return of learners in grades 7 and 12.
But the date remains tentative, reports EWN's Parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is still briefing Cabinet and National Covid-19 Command Council today and is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday.
Meanwhile, question have been raised about how prepared the department is in terms of school feeding programmes, scholar transport, water, and sanitation at various schools.
Naptosa director Basil Manuel says schools aren't prepared to reopen next week. He says the union is waiting for more clarity from Minister Motshekga on Thursday.
RELATED: Sadtu wants govt to resolve sanitation in schools before pupils, teachers return
Naptosa doesn't believe that we are ready... Our schools are not ready, they certainly haven't got all the equipment... and then there are those million-dollar questions about transport and water.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
Let's wait for the Minister to make an announcement.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
The department says it plans to revise the curriculum and schooling calendar in order to save the academic year, Davis reports.
A provisional, amended school calendar was shared with members of Parliament during the briefing.
The department's plan is to allow for a gradual return to school, every two weeks, as follows:
- grades 7 and 12 to return on 6 May
- grades 11 and 6 to reopen on 20 May
- grades 10 and 5 to reopen on 3 June
- grades 9 and 4 to reopen on 17 June
- grades 8 and 3 to reopen on 1 July
- grades 2 and 1 to reopen on 8 July
- grade R to reopen on 15 July
The department says having two children sit at one double desk in classrooms will meet the social distancing requirements. There will be sanitisation hands, classrooms and scholar transport.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
Pupils will have to wear masks. There will be no mass gatherings or sports events.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
Pupils will also have their temperatures taken and action will be taken where they display symptoms.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
The plan is very comprehensive in terms of providing for teachers and school management teams to start ahead of grades 7 and 12 coming back to school.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent for EWN
Listen to the EWN update on The Midday Report:
