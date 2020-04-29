Dozens of SA doctors are waiting to be deployed says medical association
The South African Medical Association says it has a list of dozens of young doctors waiting for placements who could be deployed to assist during the current coronavirus crisis.
It's as health minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday defended the arrival of some 200 Cuban doctors to South Africa, saying the foreign workers were not here to take jobs.
I'm sitting with a list of 40-plus interns finishing their internship on the 30th of this month...they will be without work until 1st July, so for May and June they will not be working because there is no post available.Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson- South African Medical Association
During a media briefing on Tuesday Mhkize said National Treasury had given the green light to fill all doctors' posts that had previously been frozen.
But Dr. Coetzee says this isn't happening.
There was a request made to the provincial departments of health to supply the national department of health with possible open posts if there is.. to see if we can in the meantime accommodate these young interns as community service doctors.Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson- South African Medical Association
Dr Coetzee says the interns on the list are all South African-born and trained.
We're not talking about doctors who didn't study in South Africa.Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson- South African Medical Association
