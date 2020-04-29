Edcon to file for business rescue

The Edcon group says it has lost R2 billion in sales since lockdown began due to the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

It has stated that while the company will open on Friday as the nation moves to Level 4 lockdown, this will be done under business rescue.

Clement Manyathela talks to Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo about the news.

Mashigo says given the hard times the group has been facing this decision is not surprising.

It is quite a signal of where we are currently in the economy. Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth

The lockdown due to Covid-19 has exacerbated the situation.

it is an unfortunate pothole we cannot get out of. Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth

Where to now for Edcon?

Business rescue is modelled somewhat on Chapter 11 bankruptcy laws which we have in America - with some differences, as well as other reorganisation laws we have in the UK and other places. Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth

The purpose is to prevent creditors from seeking further claims for the interim period while the business is reorganised so as to be able to deal with its creditors. Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth

Could it be saved?

There are three ways the probability of the business being successful could play out, he says.

One would be a capital injection.

Two would be reorganisation of terms with creditors.

Three would be a significant increase in revenue and operating profits.

There have already been capital injections.

Whether there is an appetite for a second capital injection in order to save the business is somewhat in doubt. Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth

In terms of the second option, there has already been a reorganisation of rental obligations and whether credits would be available for a similar plan is up for debate, he says adding that this is the process they are most likely to be pursuing.

The third option of significant revenue increases, in the short term given the economy, looks unlikely, he says.

Listen to the interview below: