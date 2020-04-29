[LISTEN] Next 48 hours are crucial for SAA says Numsa
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says the next 48 hours are crucial when it comes to determining the future of South African Airways (SAA).
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola joined The Midday Report on Wednesday to outline the union's stance on what should happen next to the beleaguered airline.
We are trying to come up with a re-structured SAA that would absorb as many existing jobs as possible.Phakamile Hlubi Majola, Spokesperson - NUMSA
The problem we have raised... is that liquidation would actually be worse for government the shareholder in terms of the exposure and the risk associated which is why the better option is a restructured airline.Phakamile Hlubi Majola, Spokesperson - NUMSA
Meanwhile, the National Transport Movement has confirmed that a new airline will be established
We are going to have a representative on the board in order to influence decision making.Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement
We've got mixed feelings, seeing our beloved SAA going to shut by the 1st May. While we welcome the fact some of our members will still have jobs, some will be jobless.Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement
But Hlubi-Majola of Numsa sought to clarify a key point.
The discussions are around a re-structured airline NOT a new airline.Phakamile Hlubi Majola, Spokesperson - NUMSA
