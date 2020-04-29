[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown
Specialist parent psychologist Megan de Beyer has shared advice on how parents can get through the lockdown with their teenage kids.
De Beyer is a world-renowned parenting expert and the author of How to Raise a Man: The Modern Mother’s Guide to Parenting Her Teenage Son.
She joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson in a virtual discussion on parenting during the lockdown.
WATCH: Pippa Hudson in conversation with author Megan de Beyer
De Beyer advocates for a conscious parenting approach and says it's important for parents to be self-aware during this time.
In order for parents to help their kids, they must first tune in to their own internal feelings.
As a parent, you can only help your kids if you have worked on your own attitude and mindset during this time, she says.
The author advises that relational parenting is crucial to get through to your tired and frustrated teens.
Here are some of the key lessons from the parenting expert:
- be transparent with your children
- practice attunement (listen to your kids and listen to your own needs as a parent)
- tap into human qualities such as care, kindness, compassion, love, and empathy
- remember that teens are resilient
- don't criticise them too much
- don't be overly repetitive
- give them (and yourself) space and time to be alone
- encourage family time (such as board games or group excessive)
- keep healthy by eating well, getting enough sleep and daily exercise and deep breathing techniques
You can't begin to have a conversation with your teen if your mind is all over and stressed out. Calm your nervous system down.Megan de Beyer, author and parenting psychologist
We've got to go back to basics and look at how we are showing up for our kids.Megan de Beyer, author and parenting psychologist
Be here, right now... stop trying to be the perfect parent, mother, or wife.Megan de Beyer, author and parenting psychologist
The one thing we can control right now is our attitude and our mindset.Megan de Beyer, author and parenting psychologist
Our children need comfort, they need emotional bonding, and they need to know that you are there for them.Megan de Beyer, author and parenting psychologist
There's this strong natural impulse driving teenagers to shoot out into the world and the lockdown is holding them in.Megan de Beyer, author and parenting psychologist
There is an impulse for independence, to connect with friends, and separate from the family.Megan de Beyer, author and parenting psychologist
Let kindness start at home. We might want to reach out and help save the world... but let's start with ourselves, with our families, our loved ones, and friends.Megan de Beyer, author and parenting psychologist
You can also listen to the full discussion here:
