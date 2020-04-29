Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)?

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler joins Pippa Hudson every Wednesday to answer your consumer questions.

Q: Do I still have to pay my gym membership during lockdown?

A: That depends on which gym you belong to.

Virgin Active which has 60 - 70% of the fitness club market in SA, has frozen its clients’ memberships for the duration of lockdown - so no debit orders went off in April, and the same will apply in May if gyms cannot open during the month. This was done automatically - members haven’t had to do a thing FULL MARKS! Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Planet Fitness is also freezing memberships while their gyms cannot operate, however, Knowler says some of the smaller gyms are not following suit.

They are holding their members to their contracts, despite the fact that their premises are closed and they can’t derive any benefit from their spend. Most have said they will add the two months - or however long gyms are forced to remain shut - to the end of their contracts, as free months, which does not help financially desperate people now. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Q: Am I allowed to move house on Friday 1 May?

A: Friday is the 1st of the month, traditional moving day, tenants want to know if they can move. Landlords want new tenants - who have signed leases and paid deposits - to move in, and people who have bought houses - and are paying bonds on them - want to know if they can finally move in.

No, says Cape Town attorney Marlon Shevelew, who specializes in rental property law - as things stand, on level 4 people will not be permitted to move into and out of property. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist