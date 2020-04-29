R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital

'We're basically building a hospital inside the convention centre.'

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the latest measures being taken to prepare the province for the peak outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four massive wards, housing some 800 beds are being created within the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The temporary hospital is being set up at a cost of nearly R50 million.

47 million rand, and there'll still be other costs as well - it doesn't include some of the health costs, like the oxygen tanks and other medical equipment. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

The announcement comes as health experts expect the number of Covid-19 infections in the province to double in the next week or so.

This is the next level of preparedness. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We've got the facility, between the city and the province, at zero rental. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

On Tuesday, the province reported 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries and 35 deaths.

Winde says with a spike in cases expected in the next few days, time is of the essence.

It's quite a major operation to perform...and it has to be done fairly quickly. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

They have to prepare waste zones...you've got have covered walk-way with waste disposal systems, we've got the food systems coming in on the other side...patient toilets and ablution facilities. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

