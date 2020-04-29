Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Solidarity Fund was created on 23 March 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.
It’s a platform for anyone from the public, civil society as well as the public and private sector to contribute to a consolidated fund for a variety of initiatives.
The Fund functions independently of the government and the businesses or individuals who donate to it.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Gloria Serobe, CEO at Wipcapital.
Serobe heads the Solidarity Fund.
Serobe formerly held positions at Exxon Corporation (USA), Reinsurance Company of SA, the Premier Group, Transnet Limited, and Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank.
She has an MBA from Rutgers University (New Jersey, USA) and serves on the boards of WIPHOLD, Sasfin, Hans Merensky, Adcorp and Denel.
It’s much more difficult than merely dispersing funds… We are doing the best we can… It’s taking up 100% of my time…We had to appoint a CEO within a week…Gloria Serobe, Chairperson - Solidarity Fund
Everybody is working pro-bono [for free] …Gloria Serobe, Chairperson - Solidarity Fund
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from ShapeShifter
Digital banks have started thriving
Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish.Read More
Meet Fortune Mojapelo of (London-listed) SA vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Bushveld Minerals founder Fortune Mojapelo to share his success story.Read More
The Duchess - the story behind the world’s first non-alcoholic gin & tonic
Launched in 2016, The Duchess has won numerous awards and successfully broke into the UK, Belgium and the Scandinavian countries.Read More
Still young(ish)? Entry-level jobs available on Lulaway’s employment platform
Lulaway has placed 30 000 young South Africans in jobs since 2011. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jake Willis.Read More
38 deals, not one failure! – Bruce Whitfield on black-owned Pape Fund Managers
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Zuko Kubukeli, CEO at Pape Fund Managers.Read More
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting
Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.Read More
Grade-4s in SA don’t understand what they’re ‘reading’. Enter Click Foundation…
Nicola Harris (founder, Click Foundation) on her mission to radically transform educational outcomes of disadvantaged learners.Read More
Pieter de Villiers is (yet another) South African taking Silicon Valley by storm
He’s the co-founder of Clickatell, global leaders in application-to-person mobile messaging and mobile transactional services.Read More
Meet Fred Roed, founder of 'Heavy Chef' (SA’s most popular monthly tech event)
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of "The Heavy Chef Guide to Starting a Business in South Africa".Read More
Meet braai master Justin Bonello, a great South African with a heart of gold
Justin Bonello (of the show "Cooked") is the founder of Neighbourhood Farm. It employs unskilled community members to farm.Read More
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union
Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital
The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province.Read More
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown
Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them through it.Read More
Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready
Teachers union Naptosa has rejected a proposed plan to reopen schools for learners in grades 7 and 12 next week.Read More
Dozens of SA doctors are waiting to be deployed says medical association
SAMA says despite assurances from the health minister on Tuesday, local medical interns are not being used to fill vacant posts.Read More
Over 300 people tested at Covid-19 drive thru testing centre in CPT
Disaster response NGO Gift of the Givers set up the drive-thru testing station in Belville four weeks ago.Read More
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town
The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths
South Africa has conducted 185 497 tests, confirmed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening.Read More
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus
Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now.Read More
How are local non-profit organisations impacted by COVID-19 and shutdown?
Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the main concern is those organisations that are on the fringes.Read More
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules?
World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar.Read More
Innovation in a time of crisis
A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual timesRead More
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19
The Presidency has welcomed the move.Read More
Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners
Standard Bank will offer its business clients some financial relief amid the Covid-19 crisis.Read More