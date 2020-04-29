Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union

The South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu) says it has met with the Labour Department to get clarity on what the level 4 lockdown restrictions mean for domestic workers.

Sadsawu's general secretary Myrtle Witbooi says not all domestic workers will be allowed to resume their duties.

Only live-in domestic workers will be permitted to work.

In the cases where these live-in domestic workers have to travel long distances to get back to their jobs, their employers will have to provide written and signed documents stating that they are returning to their workplaces.

Witbooi explains that domestic workers who commute on a daily basis will not be allowed to return.

It's only those [domestic workers] that live-in, staying with their employer who aren't going to travel in and out every day. Myrtle Witbooi, General secretary - Sadsawu

It's domestic workers that have to come back because the schools are going to open or maybe their employer's business is going to reopen and the employer needs them on the premises. Myrtle Witbooi, General secretary - Sadsawu

It's domestic workers who will return, to remain on the premises. All other domestic workers will return under level 2. Myrtle Witbooi, General secretary - Sadsawu

She says all domestic workers will only be able to resume work fully under Level 2 lockdown restrictions.

