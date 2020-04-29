[WATCH LIVE at 7:30 pm] Govt to provide clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will give a detailed briefing on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions on Wednesday evening.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates South Africa on regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

It’s scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

We’ll carry it live, right below this sentence.

