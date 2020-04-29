[WATCH LIVE at 7:30 pm] Govt to provide clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Cuban doctors deployed to fight Covid-19 in SA - is the cost justified?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 17:46
Sleek new AI 'Mayflower' to cross Atlantic on 400th anniversary of Pilgrims' voyage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Goetz Linzenmeier - Chairman / Founder of ALUSHIP
Today at 20:10
News focus: BASIC EDUCATION DEPT SETS 6 MAY AS TENTATIVE RETURN DATE FOR SCHOOLS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 20:25
We're thinking a lot about life nowadays. Guilt can creep in. Have we prepared our families enough? What if I exposed my family member to Coronavirus? How do we deal with guilt during this time. Guilt/ Trauma counsellor.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Talya Ressel
No Items to show
Latest Local
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)? You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za 29 April 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] Next 48 hours are crucial for SAA says Numsa The money-pit airline is fighting for its life, but it is finally time to turn off the life support machine? 29 April 2020 2:26 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It's a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Opinion

[WATCH LIVE at 7:30 pm] Govt to provide clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

29 April 2020 4:50 PM
by
Tags:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
watch live
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
lockdown regulations
Level 4 lockdown
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
live feed
Bookmark this article – we'll carry the live feed of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's address right here.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will give a detailed briefing on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions on Wednesday evening.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates South Africa on regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

It's scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.

We'll carry it live, right below this sentence.

Also, read:


Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union

29 April 2020 5:20 PM

Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141217cticc.jpg

R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital

29 April 2020 4:29 PM

The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother helps teenage daughter with online learning 123rf

[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown

29 April 2020 4:20 PM

Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them through it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready

29 April 2020 1:35 PM

Teachers union Naptosa has rejected a proposed plan to reopen schools for learners in grades 7 and 12 next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical team doctors medical aid 123rflifestyle 123rf

Dozens of SA doctors are waiting to be deployed says medical association

29 April 2020 1:34 PM

SAMA says despite assurances from the health minister on Tuesday, local medical interns are not being used to fill vacant posts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Over 300 people tested at Covid-19 drive thru testing centre in CPT

29 April 2020 12:14 PM

Disaster response NGO Gift of the Givers set up the drive-thru testing station in Belville four weeks ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

some-thyme-fresh-producejpg

Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town

29 April 2020 11:43 AM

The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181116dis-chemjpg

'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins'

29 April 2020 11:33 AM

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele explains the case against the company accused of price gouging during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

29 April 2020 11:27 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says health experts expect the number of Covid-19 infections in the province to double in the next week or so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chines-school-children-social-distancing-hatspng

[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class

29 April 2020 10:56 AM

The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] SA

27 April 2020 9:25 PM

South Africa has conducted 185 497 tests, confirmed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

karen-zoid.jpg

Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus

6 April 2020 9:00 PM

Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Displaced foreign nationals

How are local non-profit organisations impacted by COVID-19 and shutdown?

6 April 2020 8:12 PM

Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the main concern is those organisations that are on the fringes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules?

6 April 2020 7:49 PM

World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-novel-coronavirus02019-nCoV-Wuhan-China-outbreak-123rf

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 7:15 PM

A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa03

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19

22 March 2020 8:07 PM

The Presidency has welcomed the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-business-owner-entreprenuer-cafe-SMME-coffee-shop-123rf

Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners

22 March 2020 2:35 PM

Standard Bank will offer its business clients some financial relief amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-mask-virus-mother-daughter-child-family-transmission-coronavirus-123rf

Worldwide WHO trial involving SA is focused on Covid-19 treatment, not vaccine

22 March 2020 10:49 AM

South Africa is one of several countries taking part in an international study to find the best treatment regimen for coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-water-washing-hygiene-cleanliness-germs-health-disinfectant-disease-123rf

Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands

20 March 2020 10:49 AM

Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200303-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

15 March 2020 8:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

