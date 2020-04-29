Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

29 April 2020 4:50 PM
by
Tags:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
watch live
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
lockdown regulations
Level 4 lockdown
Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
live feed
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the nation on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates South Africa on regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Watch it, right here:

Also, read:


