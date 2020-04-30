[WATCH] Suzelle DIY shows us how to make 3 easy face masks
Watch SuzelleDIY show us how it's done below:
A lot of people ask me Suzelle, please do a video on how to make a DIY face mask for CORONAVIRUS. That is why, in this video (brought to you by the Western Cape Government and The Premier, Alan Winde) I show you three creative, SAFE, and approved ways to make easy and stunning DIY face masks.SuzelleDIY
There's a printed bandana face mask, an upcycled denim face mask (snazzy, vintage), and a colourful material face mask. I also highlight the important rules of wearing a mask. Watch the video for all the tips & tricks. There's it! Stay home and keep safe, guys!SuzelleDIY
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Looting and protests hampers W Cape food parcel delivery'
W Cape Social Development MEC says only bulk deliveries can now be done with SAPS, Metro or SANDF escorts into hot spots.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths
Wednesday saw 354 confirmed cases, the highest rise s in a 24-hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union
Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital
The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province.Read More
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown
Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them through it.Read More
Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready
Teachers union Naptosa has rejected a proposed plan to reopen schools for learners in grades 7 and 12 next week.Read More