Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:08
Basic Education press conference
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:27
Save Your Faves- help save your favourite small business campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Edcon- end of an era
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 11:16
Strandfontein camp to be closed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Suzelle DIY shows us how to make 3 easy face masks The W Cape government asked Suzelle to make a video showing a few simple face mask designs and of course, she jumped right on it. 30 April 2020 6:55 AM
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
Edcon to file for business rescue Edcon says it has lost R2 billion since lockdown began and will reopen under Level 4 restrictions on Friday under business rescue. 29 April 2020 12:51 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Suzelle DIY shows us how to make 3 easy face masks

30 April 2020 6:55 AM
by
Tags:
SuzelleDIY
Face Masks
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
LockdownSA
The W Cape government asked Suzelle to make a video showing a few simple face mask designs and of course, she jumped right on it.

Watch SuzelleDIY show us how it's done below:

A lot of people ask me Suzelle, please do a video on how to make a DIY face mask for CORONAVIRUS. That is why, in this video (brought to you by the Western Cape Government and The Premier, Alan Winde) I show you three creative, SAFE, and approved ways to make easy and stunning DIY face masks.

SuzelleDIY

There's a printed bandana face mask, an upcycled denim face mask (snazzy, vintage), and a colourful material face mask. I also highlight the important rules of wearing a mask. Watch the video for all the tips & tricks. There's it! Stay home and keep safe, guys!

SuzelleDIY

30 April 2020 6:55 AM
by
Tags:
SuzelleDIY
Face Masks
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
LockdownSA

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Looting and protests hampers W Cape food parcel delivery'

30 April 2020 8:34 AM

W Cape Social Development MEC says only bulk deliveries can now be done with SAPS, Metro or SANDF escorts into hot spots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths

30 April 2020 7:06 AM

Wednesday saw 354 confirmed cases, the highest rise s in a 24-hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4

29 April 2020 6:57 PM

It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'

29 April 2020 6:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union

29 April 2020 5:20 PM

Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

29 April 2020 4:50 PM

Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141217cticc.jpg

R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital

29 April 2020 4:29 PM

The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother helps teenage daughter with online learning 123rf

[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown

29 April 2020 4:20 PM

Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them through it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Reopening of schools proposed for 6 May but Naptosa says schools aren't ready

29 April 2020 1:35 PM

Teachers union Naptosa has rejected a proposed plan to reopen schools for learners in grades 7 and 12 next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies

Politics

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Local

Winde: Epidemiologists say our Covid-19 numbers will double in the next 8 days

Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt concerned about possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases - Patel

30 April 2020 9:09 AM

KZN Education MEC wants Lamola to step in and speed up school vandalism cases

30 April 2020 9:01 AM

UIF accuses some employers of ignoring responsibility on COVID-19 benefits

30 April 2020 7:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA