'Looting and protests hampers W Cape food parcel delivery'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sharna Fernandez, the Western Cape MEC for Social Development, about the distribution of food parcels to the needy.
We took on something and did not realise how great the need was.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
We used the government call centre which can take about 2,500 calls a month. Once we had put out our statement we peaked at something like 14,500 calls before the Easter Weekend.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
This immediately resulted in a backlogSharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
The call centre personnel was ramped up from 20 agents to almost 80. Call centre hours were extended to 7 am -7 pm.
We also created a pool of nearly 100 volunteers who worked on the 'please call me's' because we had a significant number that needed to be returned in order for the social workers to do the screening.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
The numbers have since dropped and we have seen a new trend emerge. Yesterday we again had about 14,000 calls but now the calls are to inquire about the R350 social relief grant that has been announced by national DSD and Sassa.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
She says the distribution of food has been a challenge in the metro areas due to protests and looting.
So we don't do smaller deliveries. We have to wait until we have bulk numbers and then we have to work with South African law enforcement services to escort the relief vehicles going into hot spot areas.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
The province has delivered 10,000 parcels, another 10,000 are about to go out and this leaves another 30,000. The turnaround time for delivery is about 5 to 7 days, she says.
She says the province welcomes Minister Lindiwe Zulu announcement that the national department has access to R43 million to provide food parcels.
Fernandez says the small provincial allocation of 50,000 parcels has been a drop in the ocean as the country faces millions of people in need of food aid.
The safety net we created was not meant to go beyond the 6 to 8 weeks at the most. So instead of delivering every day, we now provide SAPS with a delivery list - instead of doing 7 days a week, we are possibly doing 3 or 4 days a week.Sharna Fernandez, MEC Social Development - Western Cape
In rural areas, she says, deliveries are made every day.
Listen to the interview below:
