Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies
Struggle stalwart and anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg has died at the age of 87.
He passed away in his Hout Bay home where he has spent his last years battling with stage 4 lung cancer and a heart condition.
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang remembers the struggle icon.
I saw him twice in February and spent a couple of hours with him. He was reflecting on where South Africa is and what we need to be doing differently. And he was at pains to talk about how inequality is one of the things we have to deal with.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Listen below:
He was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. Andrew Mlangeni now remains the only trialist alive aged 94.
In late 1961 he was recruited into uMkhonto we Sizwe, the armed wing of the African National Congress.
Goldberg was arrested along with a group of activists in 1963 at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, Johannesburg.
After the Treason Trial Goldberg was sent to the whites section of Pretoria Central Prison while his comrades were sent to Robben Island.
He was released from prison in 1985 after 22 years.
In 2015, Goldberg and four others established the non-profit Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust focusing on the arts.
Images courtesy of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
