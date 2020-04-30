Ipid closed probe into CT lockdown death, brushing off alleged police brutality

Ravensmead resident Petrus Miggels died on the first day of the lockdown shortly after he was allegedly assaulted by police.

The subsequent investigation by Ipid reveals deep flaws in the police watchdog’s processes, says Ground Up journalist Daneel Knoetze.

On Friday 27 March 2020, Miggels went out to by quarts of beer from a nearby tavern, which is prohibited by lockdown regulations.

On his way back to his home on Carnation Road, he was stopped by police who were patrolling the area.

According to eyewitnesses, Miggels was sworn at, assaulted, and forced into a police vehicle by officers who were wielding a hammer.

The officers drove away with him. It's unclear what happened in the vehicle, but Miggels was dropped off a short while later.

He died on the stoep of his house within the hour.

Ipid has confirmed to GroundUp that Miggels was not under arrest, although he was forcefully taken by the police.

Despite allegations that police used an excessive and illegal amount of force in the confrontation with Miggels, the case was closed.

The police watchdog closed its investigation into the circumstances of Miggels’ death because an autopsy report claims he died of "natural causes" due to a heart attack.

Knoetze says trauma, assault, and torture can trigger a heart attack in someone who may have had underlying conditions.

He adds that, as well as investigating deaths, it is Ipid's duty to investigate complaints of police brutality.

Knoetz alleges that Ipid used the autopsy finding as an "out" to exonerate the police officers and to apparently whitewash the investigation.

He says the Ravesnmead assault case is a manifestation of "a broader issue of systemic dysfunction in how Ipid investigates cases."

Between 2012 and 2019, there have been 454 deaths in in police custody which Ipid has attributed to 'natural causes', Knoetz reports.

The police assaulted Mr Miggels and forced him into the police vehicle. He was apparently not under arrest, which is something we confirmed with Ipid. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Ground Up

A short while later he was dropped off. He went home. He was visibly shaking when spoke to his stepdaughter, who I've also spoken to. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Ground Up

Within the hour after that, he collapsed and died on the stoep of his house. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Ground Up

When this [auatopsy] finding came out, Ipid essentially concluded that there was cause for closing the case and effectively exonerated the police due to this natural causes finding. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Ground Up

Knoetz says Ipid has a history of completing and closing poorly investigated cases to meet their performance targets.

This is not a question only of causality, this a question as to whether an excessive and illegal amount of force was used in the confrontation with Mr Miggels. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Ground Up

The question is more one of proper investigation of the circumstances and looking at the circumstantial evidence of the entire day and what occurred on it and the allegations of the use of force. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Ground Up

