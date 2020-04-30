During these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to The Bread Bar Cafe situated on the Foreshore and chats to owner Francois Zietsman.

He says he was up and at 'em early this morning baking bread.

We provide to the businesses around us. Francois Zietsman, Owner - The Bread Bar Cafe

We have a wonderful bakery here, it is very small-scale and I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread. Francois Zietsman, Owner - The Bread Bar Cafe

Under normal circumstances, they also serve breakfasts and lunch and have a venue for hiring for functions.

He says as lockdown began to take effect business in the area died.

But luckily we have the bakery up and running which helps a lot. I feel so sorry for my staff, but I am able to pay them and that's wonderful. Francois Zietsman, Owner - The Bread Bar Cafe

Online orders are welcome.

It is best to place orders the day before and the wonderful fresh bread products will be delivered to your door, he says.