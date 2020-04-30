[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs caused a stir on Wednesday night during the lockdown level 4 briefing when she announced cigarettes would not be on sale under the new level regulations.

This was an about-turn after president Cyril Ramaphosa had stated earlier in the week that the ban on cigarette sales would be lifted from 1 May.

The minister insisted that 2000 submissions from the public arguing why the sale was a bad idea had swayed the decision.

Dlamini-Zuma's sign language interpreter was a moment to etch into history as she began signing the minister's long description about how people roll 'zols' or 'skyfs' by hand and lick the rolling paper, then share with others and pass on saliva that could spread Covid-19.

Facebook user Steve Collins shared the video on Wednesday night and aptly wrote, "Only in South Africa will a minister talk about passing joints and will we have the best sign language interpreter" and it has already had 20,000 views.

Watch below:

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: