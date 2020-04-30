Buy a Dineplan voucher to save this plant-based eatery that aids local farmers

The Gallery Café opened 18 months ago in High Street, known for its shops, galleries, and eateries.

The café is situated in the courtyard of the Walker Bay Modern Art Gallery and serves plant-based food, pastries, and coffees.

There is also the Gallery Deli which opened earlier this year. It's next to Walker Bay Modern and is an extension of the vegan/vegetarian eatery, The Gallery Café.

Founder Emilia Knight says her businesses source fresh produce from local farmers and other local suppliers.

If you buy a DinePlan voucher for The Gallery Café and Deli, you'll receive 10% extra value when you redeem it once they reopen. Click here to buy a voucher.

You can also support the deli by placing pre-orders for meal deliveries if you're in the Hermanus area. Visit their Facebook page for more menu info.

We have a beautiful little cafe with some outdoor seating at the Walker Bay Modern Art Gallery, we created a little deli on the same premises, but a separate business late last year. Emilia Knight, Founder - The Gallery Café and Deli

Our main focus is really on healthy eating. We use produce from local farmers and suppliers. Emilia Knight, Founder - The Gallery Café and Deli

My staff are mostly unskilled people that I have given an opportunity to teach and train, now my life and my business would be incomplete without them. Emilia Knight, Founder - The Gallery Café and Deli

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help The Gallery Café and Deli stay open: