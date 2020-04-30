[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online
So you've made an Instagram worthy banana bread, sweated through a tough a home workout, participated in a TikTok video with the kids, and begun writing your memoirs, now what?
Well, how about jamming with one of your favorite musicians or penning a song with a platinum-selling songwriter?
If you're looking for a new way to spend your spare time in lockdown why not give Bandwith.Pro a go?
Created in 2017 it's an online platform founded by a group of professional musicians offering their services to budding singers, songwriters, and musicians.
Users simply select their instrument, genre and time slot and BandwithPro offers a list of professionals available for a live, online lesson.
Creator Dr Schalk van der Merwe says interest in the service has spiked in recent weeks.
When lockdown happened, the interest in Bandwith.Pro exponentially grew and we've signed up so many new pros.Dr Schalk van der Merwe, Creator - Bandwith.Pro
You can hang out with a songwriter who has written a gold-selling album, and workshop your song that you're writing in lockdown.Dr Schalk van der Merwe, Creator - Bandwith.Pro
I've got people from Texas, the Middle East, and Europe booking sessions.Dr Schalk van der Merwe, Creator - Bandwith.Pro
Click below to find out more about jamming with local musicians:
