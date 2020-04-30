Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...

The City of Cape Town on Thursday sought to clarify how Level 4 lockdown restrictions coming into force on Friday would impact one of the city's most popular hotspots.

Seapoint and City Bowl ward councillors Dave Bryant and Nicola Jowell have released this statement detailing the use of Seapoint promenade from 1 May.

On Wednesday night government sought to clarify under what circumstances South Africans will be allowed to exercise while under Level 4 lockdown.

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says cycling, running and walking are permitted within 5km of your home between the hours of 06:00 - 09:00.

Within minutes Twitter users began to speculate on what that would mean for Seapoint promenade.

The Sea Point promenade between 6am & 9am #Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/gwuKzfPRMk — Scott (@Scott_Maq) April 29, 2020

I will literally be unable to leave my home or go to the shops becauase the WHOLE of Seapoint will now be a #Covid19SA hotbed because of that ridiculous #level4lockdown exercise time limit. — Rori "Shameika said I have potential" Moseli (@RoriMoseli) April 29, 2020

But according to the statement, ONLY the promenade pathway will be available for use, ONLY between 6am and 9am and ONLY to those living within a 5km radius.

The beaches, grass area, and public gym are still covered by the restrictions of the Disaster Management Act.