Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is planning to take legal action against the government following the about-turn on cigarette sales under level 4.

On Wednesday, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products would be prohibited when Level 4 restrictions kick in on Friday.

In his address to the nation last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that cigarette sales would be allowed from May.

However, Dlamini-Zuma now says that the National Command Council has decided against this for health reasons.

Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says it's concerning that Dlamini-Zuma would contradict what Ramaphosa had initially announced.

Mnguni says the association's lawyers are preparing to serve the government with papers.

He claims the ban on cigarettes is fueling the illicit trade as smokers run to the black market.

We are going to court. We have consulted with our legal team this morning. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

We intend to serve our papers on the government as a matter of urgency. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

The minister [Dlamini-Zuma] has been quite vocal in her opposition to the industry. It's something that leaves a lot of questions to be asked. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

The health reasons that have been advanced by the government have been contradictory. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

Meanwhile, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says it supports the government's decision to keep the cigarette ban in place.

The council's Dr Catherine Egbe says smokers are far more likely to have serious health complications if they contract Covid-19. .

Dr Egbe says many smokers are using the lockdown and cigarette ban as an opportunity to quit the habit.

We know that tobacco causes respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and we also know that Covid-19 is a respiratory disease. Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

It is not strange that there is a link there. People who are smokers are likely to have more serious complications if they do catch the virus. Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

