Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is planning to take legal action against the government following the about-turn on cigarette sales under level 4.
On Wednesday, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products would be prohibited when Level 4 restrictions kick in on Friday.
In his address to the nation last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that cigarette sales would be allowed from May.
However, Dlamini-Zuma now says that the National Command Council has decided against this for health reasons.
Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says it's concerning that Dlamini-Zuma would contradict what Ramaphosa had initially announced.
Mnguni says the association's lawyers are preparing to serve the government with papers.
He claims the ban on cigarettes is fueling the illicit trade as smokers run to the black market.
We are going to court. We have consulted with our legal team this morning.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
We intend to serve our papers on the government as a matter of urgency.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
The minister [Dlamini-Zuma] has been quite vocal in her opposition to the industry. It's something that leaves a lot of questions to be asked.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
The health reasons that have been advanced by the government have been contradictory.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
Meanwhile, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says it supports the government's decision to keep the cigarette ban in place.
The council's Dr Catherine Egbe says smokers are far more likely to have serious health complications if they contract Covid-19. .
Dr Egbe says many smokers are using the lockdown and cigarette ban as an opportunity to quit the habit.
RELATED: Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG
We know that tobacco causes respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and we also know that Covid-19 is a respiratory disease.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
It is not strange that there is a link there. People who are smokers are likely to have more serious complications if they do catch the virus.Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...
Under Level 4 lockdown restrictions exercise is permitted but only between 6am and 9am and only in your neighbourhood.Read More
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online
BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience.Read More
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread'
The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy.Read More
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol
Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva.Read More
[LISTEN] Craving a cuddle? Hankering for a hug? Makes sense say scientists...
Why do we crave physical touch and can our need to be touched be traced back through evolution? Science says yes.Read More
'Looting and protests hampers W Cape food parcel delivery'
W Cape Social Development MEC says only bulk deliveries can now be done with SAPS, Metro or SANDF escorts into hot spots.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths
Wednesday saw 354 confirmed cases, the highest rise s in a 24-hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings.Read More
[WATCH] Suzelle DIY shows us how to make 3 easy face masks
The W Cape government asked Suzelle to make a video showing a few simple face mask designs and of course, she jumped right on it.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More