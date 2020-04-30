Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Legal challenges against the curfew and the continuing ban on cigarette sales.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Sandra Liebenberg - Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law and Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Law, SU
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Global energy emissions down by 8% this year - what is the significance of this?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Happy Khambule - Greenpeace
Today at 16:20
How much more susceptible to Covid-19 are smokers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit - Head Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT Lung Institute
Today at 16:55
Open to calls/education briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Claims that the drug Remdesivir works to minimise the Covid-19 impact on individual patients.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Infectious diseases specialist, rheumatologist and head of SU Division of Clinical Pharmacology
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 and property sales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
FYN restaurant doing take-aways during level 4
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Latest Local
Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules... Under Level 4 lockdown restrictions exercise is permitted but only between 6am and 9am and only in your neighbourhood. 30 April 2020 2:57 PM
Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales The government has backtracked on plans to lift the cigarette ban under level 4. Now it's facing a fresh court challenge. 30 April 2020 1:44 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher to save this plant-based eatery that aids local farmers The Gallery Café and Deli is one of the hidden gems of Hermanus. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid-19... 30 April 2020 1:09 PM
View all Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
View all Politics
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
View all Opinion

Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales

30 April 2020 1:44 PM
by
Tags:
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
cigarette sales
ban on cigarette sales
Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
Level 4 lockdown
level 4
The government has backtracked on plans to lift the cigarette ban under level 4. Now it's facing a fresh court challenge.

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is planning to take legal action against the government following the about-turn on cigarette sales under level 4.

On Wednesday, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products would be prohibited when Level 4 restrictions kick in on Friday.

In his address to the nation last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that cigarette sales would be allowed from May.

However, Dlamini-Zuma now says that the National Command Council has decided against this for health reasons.

Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says it's concerning that Dlamini-Zuma would contradict what Ramaphosa had initially announced.

Mnguni says the association's lawyers are preparing to serve the government with papers.

He claims the ban on cigarettes is fueling the illicit trade as smokers run to the black market.

We are going to court. We have consulted with our legal team this morning.

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association 

We intend to serve our papers on the government as a matter of urgency.

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association 

The minister [Dlamini-Zuma] has been quite vocal in her opposition to the industry. It's something that leaves a lot of questions to be asked.

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association 

The health reasons that have been advanced by the government have been contradictory.

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association 

Meanwhile, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says it supports the government's decision to keep the cigarette ban in place.

The council's Dr Catherine Egbe says smokers are far more likely to have serious health complications if they contract Covid-19. .

Dr Egbe says many smokers are using the lockdown and cigarette ban as an opportunity to quit the habit.

RELATED: Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

We know that tobacco causes respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and we also know that Covid-19 is a respiratory disease.

Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

It is not strange that there is a link there. People who are smokers are likely to have more serious complications if they do catch the virus.

Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:


seapointjpg

Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...

30 April 2020 2:57 PM

Under Level 4 lockdown restrictions exercise is permitted but only between 6am and 9am and only in your neighbourhood.

bandjpg

[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online

30 April 2020 12:24 PM

BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience.

the-bread-bar-cafepng

'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread'

30 April 2020 12:17 PM

The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door.

200406-lockdowngif

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

30 April 2020 12:01 PM

We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy.

sign-language-interpreter-and-ndzpng

[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol

30 April 2020 11:00 AM

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva.

Family-support-group-healing-recovery-hug-support-meeting-rehab 123rfjpg

[LISTEN] Craving a cuddle? Hankering for a hug? Makes sense say scientists...

30 April 2020 10:55 AM

Why do we crave physical touch and can our need to be touched be traced back through evolution? Science says yes.

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Looting and protests hampers W Cape food parcel delivery'

30 April 2020 8:34 AM

W Cape Social Development MEC says only bulk deliveries can now be done with SAPS, Metro or SANDF escorts into hot spots.

zweli mkhize

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths

30 April 2020 7:06 AM

Wednesday saw 354 confirmed cases, the highest rise s in a 24-hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings.

suzellediy-maskspng

[WATCH] Suzelle DIY shows us how to make 3 easy face masks

30 April 2020 6:55 AM

The W Cape government asked Suzelle to make a video showing a few simple face mask designs and of course, she jumped right on it.

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

