City of Cape Town says homeless people will be moved from Stranfondtein site

Hundreds of homeless people were moved to the Strandfontein Sports Grounds when the national lockdown began.

Badroodien says that homeless people will now be moved to shelters and other smaller facilities across the city.

Homeless people will be moved from Stranfondtein to other facilities across the city that are being prepared at the moment. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Strandfontein residents claim that dozens of homeless people left the facility on Thursday morning after jumping over the fence.

The local ratepayers association told CapeTalk that residents were worried about their safety.

We have hundreds of people who have left the site now [Thursdsy morning]... People have jumped the walls and they are now walking the streets. Mario Oostendorp, Chairperson - Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association

We received a message from the ward councillor indicating the closure of the site today [30 Arpil], as per Zahid Badroodien. Mario Oostendorp, Chairperson - Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association

The exit strategy hasn't worked for them, this is exactly what people were concerned about, besides the health threat there would also be a safety threat. Mario Oostendorp, Chairperson - Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association

The temporary camp has faced some controversy over the past few weeks.

The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association launched legal action against the City arguing that the temporary site posed a health risk to everyone. The matter was due to be heard in the High Court on Thursday.

At the same time, the City has been facing criticism from civil society groups who have raised issues over the unsatisfactory living conditions at the camp.

City of Cape Town and SA Human Rights Commission feud over leaked report

A scathing report by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) was leaked to the media detailing several issues at the Strandfontein site.

Chris Nissen, Western Cape Commissioner at the SAHRC, says the report was sent to city officials with various recommendations proposed to improve the health, safety, and human dignity of the street people.

Nissen claims no one from the City responded to the report, while Badroodien claims that the SAHRC never went through the correct channels.

During an interview with CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies, both men accused each other of lying.

Nissen says it would be irresponsible of the City to release the homeless without a clear, sustainable plan on how they will be protected.

My question will be what is the exit strategy for the City of Cape Town? Where are they taking them to? Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC

If the camp closes, what are we doing with those people with TB and those in isolation who've been screened for Covid-19. Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC

Badroodien has accused the SAHRC and other peace monitors at the site of "agitating a volatile community" by sharing their report with the media.

Badroodien claims that homeless people were misled by peace monitor Rev Annie Kirke and told that they could leave immediately on Thursday morning.

We are not being treated fairly as the City. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Stranfondtein was always an emergency, temporary accommodation. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien and Nissen had a heated exchange over a leaked report and the situation at Strandfontein.

