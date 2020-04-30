'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
Talk about kicking someone when they’re down…
On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings downgraded South Africa’s credit rating – already at “junk” – to “BB-”, citing “significant adverse implications of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s already weak economy”.
S&P acknowledges South Africa’s early success in containing the outbreak but warned that "the COVID-19 health crisis will create additional and even more substantial headwinds to GDP growth."
The rating agency forecasts a contraction of 4.5% for the year.
It previously expected growth of 1.6%.
South Africa’s government bonds will exit the World Government Bond Index on Friday, a move that was inevitable even before this latest downgrade.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
It’s a sad statement. The situation is dire… We’re at a credit rating level lower than in 1994. They’re saying South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We’re going to struggle to attract the same amount of foreign investment… We’re going to have to pay foreigners a higher interest, costing the government more to borrow…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Interest is the fastest rising cost in the budget… a debt trap… If the Government pays more to borrow – everybody ends up paying more…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The government will under-collect by R70 billion or R80 billion… a very significant revenue shortfall… The February budget is null and void… The Minister will have to craft another one…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We could do more to encourage activity without taking a [Covid-19] health risk…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 46 with 2,371 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 2,371 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 657 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 38 to 46.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court
The government is expected to face legal action for its cigarette sales ban and the lockdown curfew under level 4 restrictions.Read More
[LISTEN] Are smokers REALLY more susceptible to Covid-19?
Government performed an about-turn on Wednesday when it declared that a ban on the sale of cigarettes would remain under Level 4.Read More
City of Cape Town says homeless people will be moved from Stranfondtein site
The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien has confirmed that the Strandfontein temporary homeless site will be closed.Read More
Heading to Seapoint promenade in the morning? You'd better follow these rules...
Under Level 4 lockdown restrictions exercise is permitted but only between 6am and 9am and only in your neighbourhood.Read More
Tobacco association taking government to court after U-turn on cigarette sales
The government has backtracked on plans to lift the cigarette ban under level 4. Now it's facing a fresh court challenge.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths
Wednesday saw 354 confirmed cases, the highest rise s in a 24-hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus
Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now.Read More