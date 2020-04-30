Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline
She has travelled more than 38,000 kilometres in the 28 months since her release from the Two Oceans Aquarium back in December 2017.
Yoshi has now become one of the world's most famous animal travellers.
The giant loggerhead was released off the coast of Cape Town and a satellite transmitter has helped the aquarium to keep tabs on her.
Her oceanic journey is now the longest distance ever recorded for a migrating animal.
What has she been up to?
Yoshi is currently enjoying her time along the Western Australia coastline and swims the equivalent of about 1,800 pool lengths per day.
The CEO of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, Maryke Musson, says she is venturing past the beautiful and remote Eighty Mile Beach.
Yoshi recently led Australian researchers to a newly discovered feeding ground for loggerhead turtles in the area, Musson explains.
They found 40 other loggerhead turtles. So Yoshi directed them to this amazing feeding grounds. Trust Yoshi to follow her stomach!Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Musson says Yoshi is feeding her wanderlust.
She says Yoshi's satellite tag continues to deliver incredible data to researchers and will soon be replaced before the battery dies out.
Although it's still unclear which genetic loggerhead population she comes from, Yoshi will always have her South African citizenship!
Yoshi has brought us so much joy!Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Yoshi first arrived in Cape Town in July 1997 after she was rescued by a Japanese fishing vessel.
The captain of the fishing vessel contacted the aquarium to ask for help. Staff and visitors instantly fell in love with the feisty little turtle when they took her in.
Yoshi arrived as this little 2-kilogram thing and she stayed for 20 years, she ended up weighing over 180kilograms.Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Because we spent so much time with Yoshi, she was our turtle husbandry teacher. She taught us how to handle sea turtles.Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Yoshi's story has inspired people across the whole world to be more ocean aware.
Click here to donate toward's the aquariums Turtle Rescue Programme in Yoshi's honour or read more on her remarkable journey here.
Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from World
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class
The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course.Read More
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate
South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contributing to this.Read More
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful
The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans.Read More
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!
After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single.Read More
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks
The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control.Read More
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant
Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement.Read More
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19
Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say.Read More
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt
South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home.Read More
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight
Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesday morning.Read More
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses?
Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
More from Lifestyle
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union
Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May.Read More
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown
Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them through it.Read More
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again
La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown
RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand.Read More
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains
Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province.Read More
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer
Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Megan de Beyer.Read More
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now
Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.Read More