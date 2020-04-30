Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
News focus: Back to school dates set with matrics and grade 7s first to return after Covid-19 lockdown
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 20:25
A pensioner on surviving the lockdown
Guests
Trish Conradie - listener at CapeTalk
Today at 20:48
Beautiful News feature: There is no planet B. This singer calls on the world to face the music
Guests
Sarah Robyn Farrell - Founder at TransparenCI ZA
Today at 21:05
Overcoming guilt during lockdown
Guests
Talya Ressel
Today at 21:15
SA lockdown: From Beer to Soup Cape Town brewery fights hunger by making meals for the needy
Guests
Shahied Ajam - Chairperson at District Six Working Committee
Andre Viljoen - founder and owner at Woodstock Brewery
Today at 21:31
Pentagon officially releases UFO videos
Guests
John Kosmetos - Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up
Evan Robinson - Founder at Cape Town UFO Meet-up
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline

30 April 2020 5:13 PM
by
Tags:
Two Oceans Aquarium
Sea turtles
yoshi
Yoshi the turtle
Maryke Musson
Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters.

She has travelled more than 38,000 kilometres in the 28 months since her release from the Two Oceans Aquarium back in December 2017.

Yoshi has now become one of the world's most famous animal travellers.

The giant loggerhead was released off the coast of Cape Town and a satellite transmitter has helped the aquarium to keep tabs on her.

Her oceanic journey is now the longest distance ever recorded for a migrating animal.

What has she been up to?

Yoshi is currently enjoying her time along the Western Australia coastline and swims the equivalent of about 1,800 pool lengths per day.

The CEO of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, Maryke Musson, says she is venturing past the beautiful and remote Eighty Mile Beach.

Yoshi recently led Australian researchers to a newly discovered feeding ground for loggerhead turtles in the area, Musson explains.

They found 40 other loggerhead turtles. So Yoshi directed them to this amazing feeding grounds. Trust Yoshi to follow her stomach!

Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Musson says Yoshi is feeding her wanderlust.

She says Yoshi's satellite tag continues to deliver incredible data to researchers and will soon be replaced before the battery dies out.

Although it's still unclear which genetic loggerhead population she comes from, Yoshi will always have her South African citizenship!

Yoshi has brought us so much joy!

Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Yoshi first arrived in Cape Town in July 1997 after she was rescued by a Japanese fishing vessel.

The captain of the fishing vessel contacted the aquarium to ask for help. Staff and visitors instantly fell in love with the feisty little turtle when they took her in.

Yoshi arrived as this little 2-kilogram thing and she stayed for 20 years, she ended up weighing over 180kilograms.

Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Because we spent so much time with Yoshi, she was our turtle husbandry teacher. She taught us how to handle sea turtles.

Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Yoshi's story has inspired people across the whole world to be more ocean aware.

Click here to donate toward's the aquariums Turtle Rescue Programme in Yoshi's honour or read more on her remarkable journey here.

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


