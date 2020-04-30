Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline

She has travelled more than 38,000 kilometres in the 28 months since her release from the Two Oceans Aquarium back in December 2017.

Yoshi has now become one of the world's most famous animal travellers.

The giant loggerhead was released off the coast of Cape Town and a satellite transmitter has helped the aquarium to keep tabs on her.

Her oceanic journey is now the longest distance ever recorded for a migrating animal.

What has she been up to?

Yoshi is currently enjoying her time along the Western Australia coastline and swims the equivalent of about 1,800 pool lengths per day.

The CEO of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, Maryke Musson, says she is venturing past the beautiful and remote Eighty Mile Beach.

Yoshi recently led Australian researchers to a newly discovered feeding ground for loggerhead turtles in the area, Musson explains.

They found 40 other loggerhead turtles. So Yoshi directed them to this amazing feeding grounds. Trust Yoshi to follow her stomach! Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Musson says Yoshi is feeding her wanderlust.

She says Yoshi's satellite tag continues to deliver incredible data to researchers and will soon be replaced before the battery dies out.

Although it's still unclear which genetic loggerhead population she comes from, Yoshi will always have her South African citizenship!

Yoshi has brought us so much joy! Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Yoshi first arrived in Cape Town in July 1997 after she was rescued by a Japanese fishing vessel.

The captain of the fishing vessel contacted the aquarium to ask for help. Staff and visitors instantly fell in love with the feisty little turtle when they took her in.

Yoshi arrived as this little 2-kilogram thing and she stayed for 20 years, she ended up weighing over 180kilograms. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Because we spent so much time with Yoshi, she was our turtle husbandry teacher. She taught us how to handle sea turtles. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Yoshi's story has inspired people across the whole world to be more ocean aware.

